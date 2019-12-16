Paris Saint-Germain emerged victorious against a 10-man Saint-Etienne, thanks in part to Kylian Mbappe's brace. PSG won 4-0. In the process, the defending champions are now seven points clear at the top of the Ligue 1 table with 42 points in 17 games.

PSG took an early lead, courtesy of Neymar's goal in the 9th minute. Later, Saint-Etienne had to play with 10 men, as Jean-Eudes Aholou was sent off after the 25th minute after a foul on Paredes.

Mbappe scored his first before half-time. Mauro Icardi tripled PSG's lead with a close-range finish in the 72nd minute. Later, Mbappe scored his second and his team's fourth goal during the 89th minute.

In the meantime, Neymar took two shots on target, which were both rejected by Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier. The Brazilian also missed a penalty after being taken down inside the box by Mathieu Debuchy. This was the first time that Neymar missed a penalty after joining the French side.

Saint-Etienne attempted to get back into the game just moments after half-time as Keylor Navas was forced to save Denis Bouanga's shot. However, the home team missed a free header from the resulting corner.

Mbappe's 89th-minute goal was scored at a moment when the home supporters were burning fireworks and flares directly behind the goal. The referee chose not to play any additional time as the home supporters seemed to be in a raucous party mode. He had previously interrupted the game for approximately one minute early during the second half to allow the smoke resulting from flares to dissipate.

First Post reports that a particular fan group at Saint-Etienne was celebrating its 20th anniversary. Meanwhile, they had notified the club, referee, as well as the stewards beforehand about their partying intentions.

With a fifth consecutive win in the League, PSG is leading comfortably with seven points ahead of second-placed Marseille.

Mbappe completed his 102nd club career goal. The milestone was achieved just a few days before his 21st birthday. This shows the Frenchman's potential of breaking many records in the future.