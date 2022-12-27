Paris-Saint Germain forward Kylian Mbappe never confirmed if he was ever truly in a relationship with transgender model Ines Rau. Nevertheless, this did not stop the media from claiming that they have broken up and he has moved on with Belgian model Stephanie Rose Bertram.

What's even more interesting is that Bertram happens to have dated another PSG player in the past. The 28-year-old runway model had a relationship with Dutch player Gregory van der Wiel, who was with PSG from 2012-2016. The former couple share one daughter.

The pair have since broken up, and Bertram is now strongly being linked with Mbappe. Various media outlets are claiming that the model came to support Mbappe during the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, where they lost to Argentina in the final.

She confirmed her presence in the Middle Eastern state herself by sharing photos on her personal Instagram account. However, she appears to have been there primarily due to her own professional engagements.

In one of her posts, she showed some clips from "Qatar Fashion United," a fashion show that was held as one of the side events during the football tournament. She walked the runway in the show, explaining her presence in Qatar.

However, that did not stop the media from claiming that she is there to support her alleged partner. Evidence can supposedly found in designer Eli Mizrahi's Instagram, where he posted a story showing Bertram supporting Mbappe.

The post came from the semifinal match between France and Morocco, where Bertram was pictured in the stadium supporting France. Mizrahi captioned the post "Allez Les Bleus," leaving no doubts about her allegiance.

Fans were also quick to point out that the striker has now unfollowed Ines Rau. He was previously linked with Playboy's first transgender cover model after they were spotted getting cozy on a yacht together in the French Riviera.

They have never commented on the rumours, but that did not stop the general public from believing the reports. However, others are saying that Rau and Bertram are friends, and they may all have been hanging out together when Mbappe was spotted with the former Playboy cover model.