Kylian Mbappe has been dragged into the middle of Paul Pogba's £11 million extortion case. The plot is claimed to be spearheaded by the former Manchester United midfielder's brother, Mathias Pogba, and their childhood friends.

The French midfielder and his mother were aware of this plot to extort money from Pogba well before it was made public earlier this week. It was the Juventus ace's brother Mathias, who took to social media platform TikTok to make a statement about possessing damning evidence against his globally famous brother.

"The French, English, Italian and Spanish public, in other words, the whole world, as well as my brother's fans, and even more so the French team and Juventus, my brother's team-mates and his sponsors deserve to know certain things...If he deserves his place in the French team and the honour of playing in the World Cup," he said.

Paul also told police about his blackmailers following him wherever his career has taken him. The French midfielder revealed that they were present earlier this year when he was in Manchester, and then again in Turin this July after he joined Juventus.

Mathias has now dragged Mbappe into the mix by claiming his brother Paul hired a Muslim witch-doctor to curse the Paris Saint-Germain forward. According to GFFN, the PSG forward and his representatives are just "keeping a close eye from a distance" before taking any action over the allegations.

"Kylian, now do you understand? I have nothing negative against you, my words are for your good, everything is true and proven, the marabou is known! Sorry to this brother, a so called muslim deep in witchcraft, it's never good to have a hypocrite and a traitor near you!" Mathias wrote on Twitter.

France national team manager Didier Deschamps, according to reports, will stay out of the matter for the moment, but will get involved if video evidence surfaces confirming Paul's alleged actions.

The former United midfielder, meanwhile, is said to have paid the blackmailers £85,000 to buy time after he was dragged to a Paris apartment and threatened with assault rifles. Paul's representatives confirmed the involvement of French and Italian authorities, who have been on top of the matter for over a month.