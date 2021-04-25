Kylian Mbappe was taken off the match after suffering an injury against Metz on Saturday evening, but not before scoring twice to help Paris Saint-Germain secure a 3-1 victory. The result gives the defending champions a two-point lead ahead of Lille at the top of the table.

The French forward scored his opening goal in the fourth-minute. They kept the lead until Fabien Centonze found the equaliser for Metz almost as soon as the whistle blew for the restart.

Mbappe took the lead back in the 59th minute with a deflected goal before being forced to go out with an injury. Mauro Icardi then scored a late penalty to complete PSG's goal haul or the evening.

PSG has not yet released a through assessment of the injury, but there is no doubt that manager Mauricio Pochettino and the club's fans will be hoping that the 22-year-old won't be sidelined for long. More importantly, they will be hoping that he will be fit enough to face Manchester City in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semi-finals this coming week.

PSG will be hosting the Premier League leaders on Wednesday at the Parc des Princes at 20:00 BST.

"We hope it's not too serious. Kylian was calm when he was replaced but even a simple knock is always painful," said Pochettino, in a post-match interview quoted by the BBC.

Mbappe's presence will be crucial in both the Champions League and the remaining games of the Ligue 1 season. He has scored a total of 37 goals in 42 games across all competitions for the club this season so far. The Ligue 1 title is still at stake, and one setback can destroy their hopes of retaining the title. The top three are now only separated by five points. Lille is currently behind PSG but may soon reclaim the lead thanks to a game in hand.