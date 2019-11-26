Media is abuzz with speculations of Drake and Kylie Jenner being involved in a romantic relationship ever since the two were spotted spending a lot of time together at the Grammy Award-winning singer's birthday party in Los Angeles in October.

However, Drake's equation with the make-up mogul is more complicated than it appears, as he reportedly "always had a thing for Kylie."

A source told US Weekly that though the relationship "isn't anything serious" at the moment, "Drake has always had a thing for Kylie and it's mutual."

"They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now and the two of them live so close to each other," the insider said.

According to the source, the pair felt the spark in the past as well but did not act on it until recently. The 22-year-old businesswoman recently split with her boyfriend rapper Travis Scott, with whom she also shares 21-month-old daughter Stormi Webster.

"Drake and Kylie don't want to jeopardise their friendship by crossing any major boundaries. Drake doesn't have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another," the insider added.

The "Keeping Up with The Kardashians" star confirmed her breakup with "Rodeo" singer Scott on Twitter on October 3, and suggested they continue to be on amicable terms. "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️ our friendship and our daughter is priority," she had written. Jenner also refuted reports of her dating former boyfriend Tyga at the moment.

US Weekly had earlier also reported that Drake and Kylie had been spending a lot of time together. Quoting a different source, it stated: "Kylie and Drake's friendship did take a romantic turn recently. At his Halloween party, they were affectionate and clearly there together. They've been seeing each other romantically."

The 33-year-old rapper is a close friend of the Kardashian-Jenner clan and had even performed onstage at Kylie's Sweet 16 party in 2013.