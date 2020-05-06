As La Liga aims to resume their current season, FC Barcelona and Real Madrid CF players have started testing for COVID-19 at their respective training grounds on Wednesday. In the coming days, the clubs expect to start their players' individual training sessions.

Barca captain Lionel Messi was photographed while arriving at the club's training facility for the COVID-19 test.

According to reports, Eden Hazard and Karim Benzema were spotted at Ciudad Real Madrid in Valdebebas. Luka Modric was also photographed while entering Los Blancos' training ground.

The Spanish government recently eased some of its lockdown restrictions. As a result, La Liga teams have been permitted to return to training this week.

Barca authorities said that the league has given them a "go-ahead" for novel coronavirus testing after inspecting the club's facilities.

It has been understood that La Liga organisers are aiming to restart the currently halted season by June. For that to happen, the players would require some time to level up their fitness.

After spending nearly two months indoors, it is understandable that the athletes have been out of match practice, which possibly could have hampered their fitness.

It has been agreed that the footballers from the top two divisions would undergo individual training, as Spain's sports and health authorities want them to follow strict social distancing norms.

La Liga recently released a statement that reads, "This return to training has been planned by LaLiga with measures that have been agreed with the relevant sports and health authorities in order to guarantee as much safety as possible for the health of all those involved. These measures cover a period of approximately four weeks with different phases that, in any case, will be subject to the de-escalation process."

Although football fans and the Spanish football authorities are optimistic about a potential resumption of the season, Eibar players and coaches are deeply worried about playing amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

There are still 11 rounds of fixtures remaining in the league, with Barcelona leading the table by only two points ahead of Real Madrid.

Spain is among the worst-hit countries in the world with over 253,000 coronavirus positive cases. The country has recorded over 25,800 deaths already.

Although the football clubs have been permitted to restart their training schedule, it is still not clear if the season could be resumed any time soon.