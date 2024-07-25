A remarkable career spanning nearly 40 years comes to light as Claudio Ferrini, a leader in the precious metals industry, reflects on his journey from a laboratory chemist to a sought-after European consultant.

Ferrini is a highly respected technical consultant in the precious metals and refining industry. Claudio brings decades of experience to the table, having played a pivotal role in developing groundbreaking methodologies for processing and recovering precious metal-bearing materials.

Claudio's career is marked by a deep understanding of the complexities involved in extracting precious metals (PGMs) like platinum, palladium, and rhodium. He has designed not only innovative equipment to optimise the recovery process but also possesses unparalleled knowledge of industry regulations. This expertise empowers him to guide businesses across various sectors that use PGMs to achieve compliance and sustainability goals.

"The demand for PGMs is on the rise, but traditional mining methods can be environmentally impactful," says Claudio. "My mission is to help businesses unlock the vast potential for recovering these valuable metals from existing manufacturing processes. This reduces the environmental footprint and strengthens supply chains by minimising our reliance on virgin materials."

Claudio's expertise is significant in the development of companies around the world seeking to navigate the increasingly complex landscape of PGM recovery. His proven track record and in-depth knowledge equip businesses to meet compliance standards and contribute to a more sustainable future for the industry.

Claudio's story begins in 1985 at what is now Italy's second-largest refinery. Starting as a chemist, his passion for the field propelled him through the ranks. He was pivotal in the department's growth, which expanded from four members to a team of 100 with branches across Italy.

Driven by a thirst for knowledge, Claudio delved into novel refinery processes, specifically those involving white gold. His expertise expanded into formulating and developing new equipment, a testament to his hands-on approach. This dedication to continuous learning became the cornerstone of his career.

Over the years, Claudio established himself as a mentor, fostering a knowledge-sharing culture within the refinery. He built three new laboratories, transforming them into his 'new university' where he nurtured the next generation of chemists.

In 1996, a pivotal shift occurred. Partnering with a professor, he co-founded a consortium undertaking international projects in countries like China, Russia, Dubai, Thailand, and Poland. Their focus ranged from gold refining to Platinum Group Metals (PGM) refining, encompassing a wide spectrum of precious metals.

Their groundbreaking work extended beyond national borders. Funded by the European Community, they embarked on projects such as the green recovery of gold and the development of lithium extraction methods from batteries. Here, Claudio Ferrini's philosophy of optimising existing processes shone through. He emphasised the importance of understanding the underlying chemistry to improve existing PGM recovery processes and develop more efficient approaches.

His career trajectory further solidified his unique position as someone who "worked in all chemical departments." This comprehensive understanding provided a distinct advantage, allowing him to bridge the knowledge gap between departments and optimise processes across the board.

One such project involved a Turkish company struggling with gold production. By implementing a new reactor, Claudio Ferrini helped them achieve self-sufficiency and facilitated significant cost savings.

Today, Claudio Ferrini leverages his extensive experience as a consultant for numerous companies across Europe. He tackles complex challenges like designing new resins for efficient metal recovery, identifying areas for improved efficiency in existing plants, and unlocking new opportunities.