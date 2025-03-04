When Angel Rodriguez was forced to close his jet ski rental business in Miami Beach due to new regulations in June 2023, he had to find a way to support his family—fast. As a father of two, he knew he couldn't afford to waste time. With few options, he took a massive financial risk, maxing out his credit to buy a yacht, betting that the boating industry would offer a fresh start.

An Airbnb for Boats

Determined to make his investment work, Rodriguez spent countless hours researching the market and discovered Boatsetter, a Fort Lauderdale-based platform that connects boat owners with renters, much like Airbnb does for homes. Unlike other charter operators who used the platform to fill gaps in their schedule, Rodriguez went all in and built his entire business model around it. His calculated gamble paid off.

'Instead of using Boatsetter to fill gaps in my schedule like many other charter operators, I went all in,' he told Entrepreneur. 'That decision made all the difference.'

A Gamble That Paid Off

Rodriguez's unconventional strategy was met with scepticism. Many in the Miami boating community believed Boatsetter was just a side income stream, not a viable full-time business. But Rodriguez had a clear vision, and within just three months, he was earning over £15,000 ($20,000) per month. By the end of 2023, his revenue had soared to £24,000 ($30,000) per month.

From One Yacht to a Multi-Million Pound Fleet

Fast forward to today, Rodriguez owns six yachts and partners on two more, with his business generating over £2.3 million ($3 million) in sales, 70% of which comes through Boatsetter. His entire fleet is now valued at over £3.1 million ($4 million). Every investment he made—including the first yacht he financed as a leap of faith—is now fully paid off.

For Rodriguez, running a yacht rental business isn't just about money—it's about creating unforgettable experiences. 'I love the people I meet and the fact that we get to be the highlight of someone's vacation,' the 27-year-old entrepreneur shared. For many travellers, renting a yacht in Miami is a dream experience, and Rodriguez takes pride in making it a reality.

The Power of Self-Belief and Teamwork

Rodriguez credits his success to his unwavering determination, his dedicated team, and Boatsetter's platform. 'From the very beginning, I didn't have much, but I had determination,' he said. He believes that building a strong team and fostering a family-like company culture played a huge role in his success.

He also emphasises the importance of self-confidence in entrepreneurship, a lesson that aligns with advice from Inc. Magazine. According to experts, taking calculated risks, connecting with other entrepreneurs, and celebrating small victories are key to building confidence and achieving business success.

Tips for Entrepreneurs: How to Believe in Yourself and Succeed

Rodriguez's journey is a testament to the power of self-belief, and his success story reflects key strategies that aspiring entrepreneurs can adopt. According to Inc. Magazine, here are some tried-and-tested ways to build confidence in your business ventures:

Find Your Niche – Focus on mastering one area instead of trying to do everything at once. Becoming an expert in your field boosts confidence and credibility. Practice and Learn – Overcoming self-doubt comes with experience. Like Rodriguez, continuously improving your skills and knowledge makes challenges feel less intimidating. Celebrate Small Wins – Every milestone, no matter how small, is a step toward success. Acknowledging your progress helps maintain motivation and self-belief. Build a Strong Network – Surround yourself with other entrepreneurs and mentors who can offer support, guidance, and encouragement. Learning from others can reinforce your confidence. Take Calculated Risks – Confidence grows when you step outside your comfort zone. Start with smaller risks, gain experience, and build up to bigger ventures, just as Rodriguez did. Accept Failure as Part of Growth – Every entrepreneur faces setbacks, but success comes from learning and adapting rather than giving up. Failure is not an endpoint—it's a stepping stone to progress.

'Bet on Yourself'

Rodriguez's advice to aspiring entrepreneurs is simple: bet on yourself. 'I had my first child at 17 and my second at 19, and I knew failure wasn't an option,' he said. His biggest motivation has always been his children, Angelina and Alexander, and everything he has built has been for them.

His journey from losing one business to building a multi-million pound empire is proof that taking risks, believing in your vision, and adapting to new opportunities can lead to extraordinary success.