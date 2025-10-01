Labour's Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband, has vowed to legislate a permanent ban on fracking in the UK, turning an existing moratorium into a binding law.

Announcing the measure at the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Miliband declared that fracking is 'dangerous and deeply harmful to our natural environment' and insisted it offers no solution to rising energy costs.

The proposal marks one of Labour's boldest climate policies to date and sets up a confrontation with Reform UK, which has championed the revival of fracking.

From Moratorium to Permanent Ban

Fracking, also known as hydraulic fracturing, involves the use of high-pressure water, sand, and chemicals to fracture underground shale rock and release natural gas. While it has fueled an energy boom in the US, the practice has faced widespread resistance in Britain over concerns about earthquakes, groundwater contamination, and its role in exacerbating climate change.

A moratorium on fracking has been in place since 2019, following a report by the Oil and Gas Authority, which concluded that it was not possible to accurately predict seismic risks associated with the process. The ban was briefly lifted in 2022 under Prime Minister Liz Truss, but reinstated shortly after by her successor, Rishi Sunak.

Labour's proposed law would go beyond the current moratorium, enshrining the ban in legislation and effectively ending any future attempts to revive the practice.

Environmentalists Applaud, Industry Pushes Back

Environmental campaigners have welcomed the move. Greenpeace UK described fracking as 'polluting, deeply unpopular, and... it'll do nothing to lower energy bills.' Veronica Hawking, campaigns director at 38 Degrees, called the announcement 'an amazing result for our environment, our local communities, and the thousands of committed people and groups right across the country who've spent years fighting for fracking to be banned for good.'

However, critics argue that banning fracking could limit Britain's domestic energy production and increase reliance on imports. Reform UK leader Nigel Farage has repeatedly echoed the slogan 'Drill baby drill,' claiming that fracking could help reduce energy costs and boost economic growth.

Part Of Labour's Green Strategy

Labour's fracking ban is part of a broader strategy to transition the UK towards renewable energy and meet its net-zero commitments. The party has pledged to invest in wind, solar, and tidal power, as well as to upgrade the national grid to support the distribution of clean energy.

Miliband emphasised that fracking 'will not take a penny off bills' and 'will not create long-term sustainable jobs,' positioning the ban as both an environmental and economic imperative.

The move also aligns Britain with other European nations such as France and Germany, where fracking is already prohibited due to environmental concerns.

What Happens Next?

Labour is expected to bring the bill before Parliament later this year. With its majority in the Commons, the legislation is likely to pass, making the UK one of the first countries to enshrine a fracking ban in law rather than relying on moratoriums.

The party hopes the move will bolster its green credentials and rebuild public trust in environmental policymaking. For critics, the debate over energy security versus ecological protection is far from settled. But for Miliband, the message is unequivocal: fracking's future in Britain is over.