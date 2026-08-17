Lake Powell has fallen to approximately 3,519.9 feet (1,073 metres) above sea level, leaving the crucial Colorado River reservoir only 30 feet (9 metres) above the point where Glen Canyon Dam can no longer generate hydropower.

The latest reading places the reservoir marginally below its previous modern low, recorded in April 2023. Federal water managers warn that a combination of weak snowfall, extreme heat, prolonged drought and continued demand could push levels towards the 3,490-foot (1,064-metre) 'minimum power pool'.

Crossing that threshold would not immediately stop water flowing through the dam. However, it would shut down its turbines, reduce officials' ability to control downstream releases and add new pressure to a river system supporting around 40 million people across seven US states, tribal communities and Mexico.

Lake Powell Reaches New Modern Low

Lake Powell, which straddles the border between Utah and Arizona, is the second-largest reservoir in the United States.

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Its latest level is the lowest recorded since the reservoir completed its initial filling decades ago. The water has retreated so dramatically that former shorelines, submerged landscapes and wide bands of pale rock are now visible around the lake.

The reservoir is estimated to hold less than a quarter of its full capacity. Lake Mead, the Colorado River's other major storage reservoir, is also struggling, leaving their combined reserves at their lowest level since the 1950s.

The falling waterline has already disrupted recreation. Boat ramps have closed, marinas have been relocated and previously submerged rocks have created new navigation hazards.

However, the most serious threat lies inside Glen Canyon Dam.

What Happens at 3,490 Feet?

Glen Canyon Dam produces electricity by directing falling water through turbines. As Lake Powell declines, the reduced water pressure makes electricity generation less efficient.

If the surface reaches 3,490 feet (1,064 metres), known as minimum power pool, water would no longer be able to pass through the turbines. Hydropower generation would stop, forcing electricity providers to obtain replacement supplies elsewhere.

Water could still be released through lower outlet pipes, meaning this is not the same as 'dead pool', when gravity can no longer carry water through the dam. That more severe threshold is approximately 120 feet (36.6 metres) lower.

Nevertheless, operating below minimum power pool would create technical challenges and leave water managers with fewer options for controlling releases to communities, farms and Lake Mead downstream.

Why 40 Million People Face Risk

The Colorado River supplies water to Arizona, California, Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming. It also supports tribal nations, agricultural districts and communities in Mexico.

A hydropower shutdown would not mean that 40 million people suddenly lose electricity or running water. The greater danger is that shrinking reservoirs could force deeper restrictions across a system already struggling to meet demand.

Cities including Phoenix, Las Vegas and Los Angeles rely on the river, while farms use its water to produce food distributed across the United States. Reduced releases could affect household supplies, electricity costs, crop production and fragile river ecosystems.

The crisis is particularly serious because Lake Powell and Lake Mead operate together. Retaining more water in Powell could protect Glen Canyon Dam, but sending less downstream may accelerate Lake Mead's decline.

Emergency Measures Can Only Buy Time

Federal officials have considered adjusting releases from Lake Powell and moving additional water from upstream reservoirs to protect hydropower generation.

Such measures may create temporary breathing room, but they cannot replace the water missing from the Colorado River Basin. Poor snowpack means less spring runoff, while higher temperatures increase evaporation and dry the soil before melting snow can reach reservoirs.

The river's future will ultimately depend on rainfall, snow and whether states can agree to significant reductions in water use.

Lake Powell's 30-foot buffer is therefore not a guaranteed countdown to failure. Water levels can rise or fall with changing conditions. But the shrinking distance to minimum power pool shows how little room remains for another exceptionally dry year.