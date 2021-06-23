Carl Nassib received praise from fans and his NFL team, the Las Vegas Raiders, after he came out as gay on Monday.

The 28-year-old opened up about his sexuality in an Instagram video and in a lengthy message, where he admitted that it took him 15 years to finally decide to come out. It was only until recently, thanks to the support of his family and friends, that he was able to "say publicly and proudly" that he's gay.

Nassib, who plays defensive end for the Las Vegas Raiders, expressed his gratitude to the NFL, his coaches, and fellow players for their support. He admitted that he would not have had the courage to tell the truth without them.

"From the jump, I was greeted with utmost respect and acceptance. I truly love my life and I cannot understand why I have been blessed with so much, I feel especially thankful to have had so much support when many who came before - and many even now - do not," he wrote.

Nassib also announced his partnership with The Trevor Project, an organisation that prevents suicide among members of the LGBTQ community, especially the youth. With his announcement, he pledged to donate $100,000 to the service.

Despite being a public figure, the NFL player asked for understanding and respect if he declines to do interviews afterwards. He requested "some space" as he navigates this "exciting time" in his life.

In response to his coming out, the Las Vegas Raiders retweeted his post along with a message of support that reads, "Proud of you Carl."

Proud of you, Carl ? pic.twitter.com/R9aJxYFefW — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) June 21, 2021

Others also praised his courage for coming out in public. Chelsea FC football player Magdalena Eriksson wrote, "This is a massive step forward for an elite male sports star to come out as openly gay while still an active athlete. I'm so happy for Carl Nassib and I hope his strength will encourage many others who don't currently feel like it's ok to be themselves."

It took me until I was in my late 60s to come out. Such is the power of the closet. And I know what it’s like to have the eyes of the world on you when you do finally speak your truth.



Bravo, Carl Nassib. You have tackled a great deal today. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) June 22, 2021

This is a massive step forward for an elite male sports star to come out as openly gay while still an active athlete. I’m so happy for Carl Nassib and I hope his strength will encourage many others who don’t currently feel like it’s ok to be themselves. pic.twitter.com/xr2VzlF7jE — Magdalena Eriksson (@MagdaEricsson) June 22, 2021

"Somewhere there's a kid who feels a little less isolated and scared because of what Carl Nassib did today. And that is heartening to think about," another wrote.

Nassib is said to be the first active NFL player to publicly come out as gay. Michael Sam was the first openly gay player drafted for the St. Louis Rams. But he never made it to the regular season and never played in any game.