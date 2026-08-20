Selena Gomez has rejected allegations of fraud in a lawsuit accusing her and Wondermind co-founders Mandy Teefey and Daniella Pierson of withholding information while the mental health company 'quietly collapsed' over three years.

The case was filed by Wondermind SRS 44 LLC and Bespoke Wondermind LLC, which claim they invested more than $1 million (£741,000) largely because of Gomez's promised involvement.

The allegations remain contested. Gomez's lawyer, Mathew S. Rosengart, said the claims were 'completely meritless' and that a motion to dismiss would be filed.

Selena Gomez Rejects Wondermind Fraud Allegations

The lawsuit accuses Gomez, Teefey and Pierson of securities fraud, common-law fraud and breach of contract. The investors are seeking rescission, the legal cancellation of an investment agreement, along with damages.

According to the complaint, the investors were not properly informed about the company's deteriorating position. 'For three years, while the company quietly collapsed around them, not one of its founders, officers or directors said a word to the investors whose money was funding the collapse,' the filing claims.

Read more Selena Gomez Goes Barefaced With Benny Blanco As Candid Home Photos Divide Fans Selena Gomez Goes Barefaced With Benny Blanco As Candid Home Photos Divide Fans

The wording is stark, but it is an allegation rather than an established finding. No court has ruled on the claims, and the defendants have not been found liable.

In an exclusive statement, Rosengart said there was no factual or legal basis for linking Gomez to wrongdoing.

'The allegations that Selena Gomez engaged in any way whatsoever in any purported 'fraud' or other wrongdoing are completely meritless, both factually and legally. We will vigorously defend these false allegations and indeed are filing a motion to dismiss the baseless claims against her,' he said.

That response places the dispute firmly in the early legal stage. A motion to dismiss would challenge whether the lawsuit has sufficiently stated a claim, but it would not by itself resolve the underlying questions about Wondermind's finances, management or investor communications.

What the Wondermind Investors Claim

For context, the investors say they committed funds to the company because of Gomez's connection to the venture and her expected participation. The complaint alleges that updates were not provided unless the investors pressed for them.

When information was supplied, the suit claims, the three founders 'affirmatively misrepresented the status of the Company's operations and concealed material information about ongoing issues at the Company.'

The case therefore turns on more than whether Wondermind struggled. It is likely to examine what the founders knew, when they knew it and what they told the people who had invested. Those distinctions matter in fraud litigation, particularly when a business's public image and its founders' reputations may have influenced investment decisions.

Pierson has denied the allegations. In a statement to NBC News, she said she 'welcomes the opportunity to present concrete documentation and financial records that establish the facts.'

That is a pointed response, and potentially an important one. Financial records, company communications and investment documents could become central if the case proceeds. The investors' account will need to be tested against those records, rather than against the increasingly familiar online shorthand that a company simply 'collapsed.'

Teefy has not commented publicly on the lawsuit.

Why the Case Matters Beyond Gomez

Wondermind was presented as a mental health-focused business, making the allegations particularly sensitive. Investors are not only claiming financial harm, they are alleging that information about the company's condition was withheld while their money remained exposed.

For Gomez, the lawsuit also reaches beyond a private business dispute. Her name was a central part of the venture's public identity, and the complaint claims her involvement helped persuade investors to commit more than $1 million. Her legal team, however, disputes any suggestion that she participated in fraud or other misconduct.

The competing statements reveal the shape of the battle ahead. Gomez's side is seeking to end the case at an early stage. Pierson says records will establish her version of events. The investors, meanwhile, are asking the court to cancel their investment contracts and award damages.

Nothing confirms the lawsuit's allegations, the company's precise financial position or whether any court has accepted the investors' claims. IBTimes UK cannot independently verify the allegations, so they should be treated cautiously while the legal process unfolds.

For now, the central question is not whether Wondermind became a troubled company. It is whether its investors were told the truth about that trouble, and whether the silence described in the complaint can be proved.