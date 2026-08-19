Frank Beard, the long-serving drummer for ZZ Top, has died at 77, with founding member Billy Gibbons paying tribute as the band cancels two shows and promises to continue its tour in his honour.

The news came after Beard had already stepped away from the group's current run of dates in early August due to health issues, leaving fans and fellow musicians to mourn the loss of one of rock's most recognisable rhythm section players.

To recall, ZZ Top had been midway through The Big One! Tour when Beard's condition forced him off the road. Replacement drummer Michael Monahan, who previously filled in during a 2025 health-related absence, took over behind the kit from 7 August.

On Monday, 17 August, Beard died in hospice care at his ranch in Richmond, Texas, surrounded by family, according to the band's longtime publicist Bob Merlis and local medical records. No cause of death has been announced.

Frank Beard's Death and Zz Top's Immediate Response

The Fort Bend County Medical Examiner confirmed Beard's death was reported on Monday, while the band made its announcement on Tuesday through its website and social media channels.

In a statement, Gibbons said, 'Today, Elwood and I lost a great friend and collaborator, and the world lost one of the most naturally innovative drummers and a great and true son of Texas.'

He added that Beard's 'signature backbeat was key to keeping ZZ on top' and said the group intended to honour his wishes by continuing.

Following the passing, ZZ Top cancelled its Tuesday show in Salt Lake City and Wednesday's date in Colorado Springs. The band said it would resume the tour this weekend with two nights at ACL Live at The Moody Theater in Austin, describing the venue as 'one of Frank's favourite venues' and 'a second home for him.'

Monahan is expected to remain on drums for those performances. Speculation about Beard's underlying health condition remains unconfirmed.

Multiple outlets reported that he had experienced unspecified health issues in recent years, including a foot and ankle problem that sidelined him for part of 2025, but neither his family nor the band has released medical details.

A Six-Decade Backbone for ZZ Top's Signature Sound

Beard's tenure with ZZ Top stretched across more than half a century, anchoring the Texas trio through 15 studio albums and a catalogue of hits that helped define an era of blues-rock radio.

Tracks including 'La Grange', 'Tush', 'Sharp Dressed Man', 'Gimme All Your Lovin'' and 'Legs' all featured his hard-shuffling, slightly behind-the-beat style, a groove that Gibbons and bassist Dusty Hill built their guitar and bass lines around.

The band, formed in 1969, maintained its original lineup until Hill's death in 2021, when bass technician Elwood Francis stepped in as his permanent replacement.

ZZ Top was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004, cementing a legacy that outlasted many of its contemporaries.

Beard, born on 11 June 1949 in Frankston, Texas, was sometimes credited as 'Rube Beard' on early records, a reference to his middle name, Frank Rube Beard.

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For many fans, the image of Beard, clean-shaven in contrast to his famously bearded bandmates, playing behind Gibbons' sunglasses and Hill's trademark stage presence became as much a part of ZZ Top's identity as the music itself.

His death leaves Gibbons as the last surviving member of the classic trio, making the band's decision to continue a significant moment in its long history.

Online reaction has been swift, with tributes pouring in from fellow musicians and listeners who grew up with ZZ Top's records.

Some fans have pointed to Gibbons' comments about continuing 'as he had wished' as an echo of Hill's own request in 2021 that Francis take his place, suggesting the band has long considered how to preserve its music after losing its members.

Others are simply mourning the loss of a drummer whose distinctive style helped define ZZ Top's sound for generations.