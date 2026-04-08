Selena Gomez has shared a series of candid, makeup-free photos from a self-care day at home with husband Benny Blanco, offering fans an unusually unvarnished glimpse into their married life that is now sharply dividing opinion online.

The new photos land after months of intense scrutiny of the couple's relationship. Gomez, 33, and producer Benny Blanco, 38, confirmed they were dating late last year and have since leaned into a highly public, sometimes deliberately unglamorous image as a couple.

From behind-the-scenes red carpet snaps to Blanco's self-consciously 'gross' podcast bits, almost everything they post seems to double as both affection and provocation, and the reaction has been anything but calm.

In the latest batch of pictures, Gomez appears at home without make-up and braless in a simple tank top, documenting what she framed as a low-key self-care day. In one image, she films herself with under-eye masks in place, before moving into the kitchen where she joins Benny Blanco at the stove. The pair are seen toasting a slice of bread on an open flame, a hole cut in the centre so Gomez can crack an egg into it.

She looks straight into the lens, mouth open in mock shock, apparently pleased with her egg-cracking skills while Blanco plays sous-chef. Other shots show her collapsed into a white pillow, hair messy, eyes turned away from the camera in an image that feels more private than posed.

The carousel is not entirely stripped back. Interspersed with those domestic scenes, Gomez also includes higher-gloss moments: at a dressing table in full glam in front of a lit vanity mirror, partying with Benny Blanco, and dressed in a pink satin shift that looks every inch the red-carpet regular fans are used to. The caption under it all is disarmingly simple: 'Mrs. Blanco 🥰.'

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco Lean Into Public Coupledom

If the new home photos seem unusually intimate, they are in keeping with how Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been choosing to frame their relationship in recent months. Early last month, Gomez marked Blanco's 38th birthday with a full-on country-themed party, which she also shared with followers.

In those pictures, she wore tiny Daisy Dukes and cowboy boots, baring her backside as she kissed Benny Blanco on the dance floor, the kind of image that would once have stayed firmly off-grid for a Disney alum. In another shot from the same night, she is mid-swing on a rope under trees wrapped in string lights, grinning, legs out, the vibe somewhere between bachelorette weekend and music video still.

'Happy birthday cowboy,' she wrote over one Instagram Story, doubling down with a more traditional tribute in a main-feed post. That collage pulled together moments from what she framed as their wedding, awards show appearances and more clownish couple selfies.

'Happy birthday my love 🥳♥️ I love you with all my heart,' she added, a line earnest enough that even some sceptical fans seemed briefly disarmed.

From Dirty Feet To Devoted Wife: The Benny Blanco Backlash

The affection, however, has not shielded Benny Blanco from mockery. In February, the producer triggered a small-scale internet firestorm after he showed the soles of his visibly dirty feet on the 24 February episode of his podcast Friends Keep Secrets.

The clip, reposted widely across social media, drew the kind of blunt disgust that the internet specialises in. 'I can't believe [Gomez] lets him touch her,' one commenter wrote beneath a shared video. Another demanded: 'LITERALLY WHY would she marry him out of all the men in the world.'

If those remarks stung, the couple have chosen not to show it. Instead, they appeared to push back in the most literal way possible. On a later episode of the same podcast, Gomez is seen kissing Blanco's toes on camera, an unmistakable nod to the earlier uproar and a fairly clear signal that, in their view at least, the joke is on everyone else.

'You like that?' Blanco asks his co-hosts in the clip, leaning into the awkwardness. Gomez blushes and pleads with him not to 'make it a moment,' but the moment is already there, locked in the internet's memory.

Blanco, apparently unbothered, adds; 'I liked it. It made me feel good. I love you so much,' looking directly at her.

'I love you,' she replies, closing the loop and, intentionally or not, turning what had been a hygiene-based pile-on into a public declaration of loyalty.