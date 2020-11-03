Leicester City proved that they are a league above last night's opponents, Leeds United, with a convincing 4-1 victory. This puts Premier League leaders Liverpool within striking distance, with Leicester just one point behind at the top of the table.

Jamie Vardy was brilliant once again as he was involved in the Foxes' first three goals. He offered an assist to Harvey Barnes in the opening two minutes of the match to give his team an early lead.

Vardy's header then rebounded into the path of Youri Tielemans in the 21st minute, which he didn't fail to convert into the first of his two goals for the evening. The second one is a penalty that came late into stoppage time.

Vardy himself scored a goal for the eventual winners in the 76th minute, with Leeds only managing to pull one back as a consolation.

The Foxes have now recorded their fourth win in a row, which has brought them just a point shy of current leaders and defending champions Liverpool.

Vardy and Barnes made up a lethal combination for Leicester, and their intense attack proved to be a wake up call for Leeds. After having topped the Championship last season, Leeds has had a relatively good start to their Premier League comeback. Even after last night's loss, they are sitting comfortably at the mid-table in 12th place. However, just a few slip-ups can easily land them back in the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Leeds is so far doing much better than Fulham and West Brom, who are both failing to create a reasonable distance away from a Championship comeback.

Bamford will be looking to return to scoring form, after having scored six times in Leeds' opening six Premier League matches.

After facing Leicester, Leeds has other tough opponents waiting for them. They are currently just three points outside the top four, with matches against Crystal Palace, Arsenal and Everton coming up. A win against any of those three can give Leeds some breathing room in the coming weeks, and some hope of staying in the top flight for next season.