Celebrity couple Jamie and Rebekah Vardy are going to have their third child together. The couple's third child is Rebekah's fifth as she has had two children with previous partners. The whole family, including the children, are excited about the new addition.

Pictures of the family's recent holiday in Marbella, Spain showed the mother-to-be flaunting her baby bump beside the pool. Four-year-old Sofia has also been pictured cuddling with her mother and kissing her belly.

The couple tied the knot in 2016. The following year, Rebekah starred in the popular ITV show "I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!" On the show, Vardy lasted sixteen days in the jungle and finished ninth. Her husband meanwhile, is a fan favourite for his role in Leicester City's surprise English Premier League title win in 2015-16. The footballer has made 26 appearances for England and has scored seven international goals during his career.

Together, the couple have had two children: Sofia, 4, and Finley, 2. However, Rebekah has had two more children from previous relationships. Her oldest child is her 13-year-old daughter, Megan. Her second child is nine-year-old son, Taylor. Even though the two older children are from previous relationships, Jamie has formally adopted Megan and Taylor. The children enjoy a close relationship with the football star.

A spokeswoman confirmed the news of the pregnancy to The Sun. She shared the information that the couple was expecting their third child to be born next year and that both parents were "delighted" to have another baby.

Another source who is close to the family joked about how the family would soon have enough children for a five-a-side team and given their father's talent, they would probably be good at it. The 37-year-old mother-to-be looks stunning in the pictures of their Spanish holiday.

Rebekah's tweet showing father and daughter sharing an affectionate kiss suggests that the new baby will be joining a very loving and affectionate family.