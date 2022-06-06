The Robert Lewandowski transfer saga is slowly turning into a full-blown feud with his current club, Bayern Munich. The Polish star is now reportedly forcing a move by refusing to train with the Bavarian side. He is presumed to be keen on making a move to join FC Barcelona.

The player has made it clear that he wishes to play elsewhere next season, but the Bundesliga giants are determined to hold him to his contract, which lasts until 2023. The club's top executives have maintained that they are planning on holding on to the league's top scorer, but Lewandowski has been staging a rebellion of sorts.

Club president Herbert Hainer has now spoken up to publicly reprimand the player for speaking publicly about his desire to leave. In an interview with German publication Bild, he said, "We have always said that Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern until June 30, 2023. And a contract is a contract!"

He went on to say that both parties are bound by the contract and the player can't simply make his own decision on a whim. "Where are we going if a player can terminate a contract early when we as a club would have to pay him in full until the last day of the agreement? That's not right, it can't be like that," Hainer said.

He then said he was "surprised" that Lewandowski had spoken publicly about his desire to leave despite his long and very successful relationship with the club. "I think he knows very well what he has at Bayern, that is, a club that treats its players very well, that does everything it can to make them perform at their best."

Hainer then made a slight dig at cash-strapped FC Barcelona, hinting that the Catalan club could not afford to acquire the player this summer. "We are in the fortunate position that we have no financial difficulties. We want to have the best players and Robert is one of the best. That's why I firmly assume he will play for us again next season."

Meanwhile, Lewandowski is reportedly refusing to attend pre-season training with Bayern Munich. He is tied down until 2023, and it remains to be seen if his tantrums will force the club to let him leave.

"My time at Bayern is over. I don't see any chance of continuing my career there. The best solution is an exit. I hope they won't keep me," he said during training with his national team side.

He is expected to be back with the club by the second week of July, and it remains to be seen if a solution can be found until then. For now, it appears as though more bad blood could be brewing. It's an unfortunate end to a highly fruitful relationship for both sides.