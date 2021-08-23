There are very few drivers on the Formula 1 grid that can defend like Fernando Alonso and the Spaniard once again showed his abilities at the Hungarian Grand Prix. It was reminiscent of the two-time F1 world champion's defence against Michael Schumacher at Imola in 2005, but Alonso dismissed comparisons between the two battles.

The Spanish racer kept Lewis Hamilton at bay for a number of laps in the closing stages of the race in Hungary despite the Briton being in a much faster car, which in turn helped his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon win the race.

Hamilton was on a charge after finding himself in last place two laps after the restart. The Mercedes driver looked on course to take another win, as he had by far the fastest car on the grid after title challenger Max Verstappen's car was damaged in the opening lap of the race.

However, when Hamilton came up behind Alonso, despite having the faster car, he struggled to get past the Alpine. Alonso showed why he is still considered among the best on the grid after making life difficult for the seven-time world champion.

"Schumacher was three or four tenths faster at that time. Hamilton had an advantage of one and a half seconds with the car and about one second with the tyres, so he had an advantage of two and a half seconds," Alonso explained why the Schumacher and Hamilton battles cannot be compared, as quoted on GP Blog.

Alonso admitted that he expected Mercedes' multiple world champion to get past him much sooner, but was at a loss to explain why Hamilton continued to make the "same mistakes" over and over when it came to the racing line. Especially, since Hamilton made light work of the other cars around him like Ferrari's Carlos Sainz.

"He kept making the same mistakes in the last few corners. I was waiting for him to take the last corner normally and overtake before the first corner, like he did with Carlos. He should have done the same with me, but he kept making mistakes," he added.