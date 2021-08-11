Red Bull Racing advisor Helmut Marko does not seem ready to forgive nor forget Lewis Hamilton's collision with Max Verstappen at the British Grand Prix. The Austrian has now compared it to Sebastian Vettel's disqualification, while also chiding the Mercedes driver for his comments on Fernando Alonso.

Vettel was disqualified from his P2 finish at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Aug. 1 after the team failed to provide the minimum fuel sample to the stewards, which is required to be done after the race. The decision was upheld earlier this week after Aston Martin requested a review.

Marko admitted that while a penalty was deserved, he believes the severity of punishments need to be reviewed. The Red Bull chief was unhappy that a driver trying to win the race was penalised for not having enough fuel, while Hamilton was given just a 10-second time penalty for crashing into and eliminating Verstappen from the British GP, which did not stop the Briton from winning the race.

"The relationship between the penalties needs to be reviewed. It is clear why Vettel almost ran out of fuel, because a normal race was calculated in and then he just consumed more in the fight with [Esteban] Ocon - no driver saves fuel in this situation. What kind of penalty is this compared to Hamilton's offence?" Marko said, as quoted on GP Blog.

Marko was also critical about Hamilton after the seven-time F1 world champion labeled Alonso's driving as dangerous at the Hungarian Grand Prix. The Alpine driver defended his position fairly and held up the Mercedes for a number of laps, which allowed his teammate Esteban Ocon to take the win.

"Then there is Hamilton's statement about Fernando Alonso's dangerous driving. He drove sensationally, defended optimally, and then this statement from someone who eliminated a competitor one race earlier," he added.