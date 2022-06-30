Lewis Hamilton faces the prospect of missing his home Grand Prix at Silverstone this weekend owing to the FIA's hardline stance on drivers donning jewellery during races. The Briton, who is known for wearing a nose ring and ear studs while behind the wheel, has spoken out against the governing body.

The rule, which has been present for over 20 years, was enforced during the Miami Grand Prix. Hamilton arrived at the press conference wearing excessive jewellery including four watches to protest the FIA's decision, but was made to remove his earrings ahead of the race.

The seven-time world champion was given a two-race extension to comply with the regulations, which gave him time until the Monaco Grand Prix. A new extension was agreed at the principality between the two parties, but it ends prior to FP1 at the British Grand Prix this weekend.

According to the Daily Express, if Hamilton decides to climb into his car with his "unremovable" nose stud and earrings, there is a possibility of a potential ban. The race ban will be the worst case scenario, which could also initially be a cash fine for rule infringement.

The Mercedes driver hit out at the FIA prior to the race in Miami calling it a "step backwards." Hamilton is not the only driver who wears jewellery in the car, but is certainly the most noticeable amongst the rest of the grid, with onlookers suggesting that it was a rule aimed solely at the British racer.

"I feel almost like it's a step backwards," Hamilton said. "If you think of the steps we are taking as a sport and the more important issues and causes we need to be focused on, I think we've made such great strides as a sport [but] this is such a small thing."

"I'll try to communicate and work with Mohammed [Ben Sulayem, FIA president], I'm here to be an ally of the sport, of Mohammed and of Formula One, and I think we've got bigger fish to fry, bigger things to do, more impact to have, so I think that's really where the focus should be."