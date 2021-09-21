Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen have made contact on track three times during the 2021 Formula 1 season. F1 Grand Prix Drivers' Association chief Alex Wurz is almost certain that they will collide again before the season comes to a close at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Of the three collisions, two have been critical for Verstappen - the first was at the British Grand Prix when Hamilton tapped his rear wheel sending him into the wall at high speed, and the second was when both of them ended up in the gravel after making contact at the Italian Grand Prix. The first was in Imola, when they made contact and Hamilton was forced wide, but both finished on the podium.

Hamilton and Verstappen are battling for the 2021 Drivers' championship title, and are currently separated by just five points. There is no doubt that the duo are going to go head-to-head in the remaining races and Wurz believes it is inevitable that they make contact.

"I think [it's] very likely, to be honest. Both have to mark their territory," Wurz said, as quoted on Sky Sports. "That's sport, if you watch boxing, football, handball, whatever there is - when two greats are coming together, those things happen."

Wurz revealed that both drivers share a great amount of respect for each other, but understands if the gloves come off once they are on track battling for the top step of the podium. Hamilton is seeking his eighth world title, while Verstappen is looking for his first. The F1 Drivers' chief is only hoping that their crashes do not dominate or ruin their championship fight.

"They have to fight, it's part of the game. Hopefully with the respect they need for their own team and their own results, and not only for each other, because to finish first you have to finish, so they can't afford too many crashes," Wurz added.

The F1 circus now heads to Sochi in Russia for the 15th round of the season this weekend with Verstappen leading Hamilton by five points in the championship.