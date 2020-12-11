The entire Formula One community was holding its breath while awaiting news about Lewis Hamilton and his participation in the final race of the season. Finally on Thursday, the Mercedes F1 team officially announced that the world champion has tested negative for COVID-19 and will in fact take the wheel at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this weekend.

Hamilton tested positive for COVID-19 just after winning the Bahrain Grand Prix two weeks ago. He missed the Sakhir Grand Prix in the same location last week, giving Williams driver George Russell the opportunity to drive his championship-winning car.

The race was a rollercoaster of emotions for Russell, as his explosive performance was tragically ruined by botched pit stops both for himself and teammate Valtteri Bottas.

F1 fans all over the world were praying for Hamilton's recovery, but having already secured this year's title, it was also a breath of fresh air to see Russell in the Mercedes. Fans were hoping to see him get another chance in Abu Dhabi, but it wasn't meant to be.

The seven-time world champion completed his 10-day quarantine in Bahrain and arrived in Abu Dhabi on Thursday after returning a negative COVID-19 test. According to the announcement shared by Mercedes, he was tested again upon arrival in Abu Dhabi and the negative result ensured that he is cleared to race on Sunday.

Russell teased early on Thursday that he will be donning the Mercedes colors again, after sharing a photo of himself wearing the team's shirt. However, by Thursday night, he also confirmed that he will be returning to Williams for the final race of the 2020 season.

Seriously though, glad to see @LewisHamilton back and fighting fit. Had a blast with @MercedesAMGF1 but now I’m buzzing to put everything I’ve learned into action with my team @WilliamsRacing. Gonna give it everything this weekend - just as they do for me week in, week out ? — George Russell (@GeorgeRussell63) December 10, 2020

Hamilton released a video message on social media on Tuesday in which he said he was "feeling great".

"It has been one of the hardest weeks I've had for some time," he said. During Friday's first practice session, it was business as usual for Hamilton, who had an uneventful afternoon. Bottas topped the session at P1 with Hamilton settling in for a modest P5.