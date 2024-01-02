Seven-time Formula 1 world champion Lewis Hamilton has landed in the headlines even though he is currently on a winter break along with the rest of the F1 community. His fans are eager to lap up news about the racing star, and right now an interesting update about his personal life has sent tongues wagging.

Apparently, Hamilton has fuelled speculations about a possible new relationship, years since he was last seriously involved with a woman. On New Year's Eve, Hamilton was spotted half a world away from the UK while out and about with Brazilian model Juliana Nalu. The rumoured couple was spotted together at a New Year's Eve celebration in the resort town of Trancoso in Porto Seguro, Brazil.

The pair did not appear to be making any efforts to remain incognito, as they went out in public where other party-goers had a full view of them despite the presence of bodyguards. Needless to say, social media was soon teeming with photos and videos captured by the general public.

Lewis Hamilton sparks dating rumours with Kanye West's model ex Juliana Nalu as they party together in Brazil pic.twitter.com/mP016fbNOl — Latest Loud (@LatestLoud) December 31, 2023

#F1 | Lewis Hamilton attended Agência Haute's Pre-Réveillon Oboé Party in Trancoso, Bahia, Brazil. 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/XacUr3tMNA — deni (@fiagirly) December 31, 2023

The interaction between Hamilton and Nalu was witnessed by a large crowd, and many are under the impression that there is a romantic connection between the two. During the NYE bash, Hamilton kept it casual with a designer shirt paired with a baseball cap. Meanwhile, Nalu wore a sheer lace outfit that left little to the imagination.

Hamilton was all smiles as he greeted the locals from behind a wall of security personnel that carved a path for him and his companions. Nalu mostly kept her head down as she walked slightly ahead of Hamilton in one of the videos.

Apart from the night out, Hamilton and Nalu were also spotted out on a boat with some friends during the same weekend. Some photos were taken of the pair as they were riding an inflatable dinghy towards a yacht that is anchored by the Trancoso shoreline.

Lewis Hamilton and Juliana Nalu were seen in Trancoso, Brazil. pic.twitter.com/7skpUbRFH0 — World Sound Waves (@WorldSoundWaves) January 1, 2024

Who is Juliana Nalu?

After her most recent appearance alongside the F1 superstar, many are understandably more curious about Juliana Nalú. Luckily, she has a prominent presence on social media, and information about her is not difficult to come by.

Her Instagram bio reveals that she is a model represented by world famous agency, Elite Models. The 25-year-old was born and raised in Brazil, but has fans from all over the world. She has racked up a following of nearly a million fans on the social media platform.

Apart from her modelling career, Nalú's biggest claim to fame is perhaps her personal life. She has been linked to a number of celebrities other than Hamilton, and is even widely referred to in news reports as Kanye West's ex-girlfriend. Incidentally, she has previously worked on a modelling campaign for Kim Kardashian's shape wear company, SKIMS. The Brazilian beauty was also previously linked to American DJ Diplo. She has never confirmed those rumours and it remains to be seen if she and Hamilton will ever speak about their status.

It has to be pointed out that this is not the first time that the two have been spotted together. Earlier in 2023, Hamilton went to Antarctica with X-Games legend Shaun White, and Nalu shared photos from the same location soon after. Some fans also speculated that she was the woman who was in a hot tub with Hamilton and White from the same trip, even though only one arm was visible in the social media posts.

Nalu was also seen at last year's Miami Grand Prix, but her presence was overshadowed by the appearance of Colombian pop sensation Shakira. The multi-Grammy Award winning artist recently moved back to Miami after ending her long-term relationship with former footballer Gerard Pique. She was seen supporting Hamilton at the paddock, and the pair also went on a boat trip around Biscayne Bay and had dinner together on the same weekend.

Shakira was seen supporting Hamilton again at the Spanish Grand Prix, fuelling dating rumours even further. However, it has been months since they were last seen together, and the latest outing with Nalu has thrown a bucket of water on the Shakira speculations.