Rapper Lil Wayne's private jet was reportedly searched by Federal agents and they found drugs and guns. The American rap star was stopped at Miami airport for investigation.

Citing law enforcement sources, Miami Herald is reporting that the incident took place on Monday when the singer flew into Miami aboard a private jet. If the police were to press charges, it will be done in federal court.

As per the report, Miami-Dade Police was tipped about the contraband possibly being transferred on Wayne's private aircraft. The police then alerted the FBI in order to acquire a search warrant for further proceedings. The California-bound flight was stopped at Miami-Opa Locka Executive Airport for investigation and they reportedly found cocaine and a gun. The federal search was carried out by agents of FBI, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and other agencies and Miami-Dade police officers.

As for the "Uproar" singer, he was "cleared" to leave the scene revealed Miami defence attorney Howard Srebnick and no "immediate" charges were filed. It remains unclear if any arrests have been made. Lil Wayne received immediate consultation from his lawyer in Miami, of which he happens to be a resident.

The publication notes that if anyone was charged by U.S. Attorney's Office at the time of the investigation, they will have to spend Christmas in custody and make their first appearance in federal courts only on Thursday. Meanwhile, the court remains closed for Christmas on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is said that the news sparked outrage on social media especially on Twitter. However, this is not the first time Wayne was searched for illegal imports. Earlier, in 2009, the rapper pleaded guilty in New York court for illegally possessing a weapon for which he was arrested in July 2007. At the time, "a loaded .40-caliber semi-automatic gun was found on his tour bus."

Following the news, Wayne announced he will not be performing at the Rolling Loud festival at the time.

"The Festival Police (Not Rolling Loud) made it mandatory that I had to be policed and checked to get on the stadium grounds," he said in a statement. "I do not and will not ever settle for being policed to do my job and give you guys a great show," the rapper added.