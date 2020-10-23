Lionel Messi and the other FC Barcelona captains are reportedly up in arms because of a proposed pay cut that will affect everyone in the club's payroll. It is believed that the captains have sent a letter to the club authorities, blasting them for the way the proposed pay cut is being enforced.

It was reported earlier this month that FC Barcelona has asked for representatives from different departments of the organisation to select a representative for the salary negotiations. However, despite taking up almost 90 percent of the value of wages that the club pays out, first team players were allowed to send only one representative.

FC Barcelona's four captains, namely Messi, Sergi Roberto, Gerard Pique and Sergio Busquets, jointly penned the scathing letter. According to a report by Spanish publication El Mundo, the captains are not happy with the 30 percent salary deduction as proposed by the club. The measure is being undertaken as the Catalan giants attempt to keep the club financially stable amid the financial crisis brought about by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

However, not all of the players are against the idea, although those who are for or against the proposal have not all been named.

The report also states that the club captains have called the manner by which the pay cuts are being enforced "embarrassing."

As quoted by El Mundo the players have shared their "discomfort and deep disappointment that these maneuvers by the club's leaders, lacking any legal backing, have taken place, as they highlight that they wish to go ahead with decisions without any consultation with the squad."

FC Barcelona president Josep Bartomeu and the rest of the chiefs at the club have yet to respond to the aforementioned letter. It remains to be seen if they will be making any bold moves ahead of this weekend's "El Clasico."

Barcelona will be facing bitter rivals and La Liga title holders Real Madrid in the most anticipated clash of the season. Despite the chaos off-pitch, Barcelona will be relieved to know that their opponents have not been having a good week either.

Earlier this week, Real Madrid lost back-to-back matches. The first was in La Liga against newly-promoted Cadiz and then in the UEFA Champions League against Shakhtar Donetsk.

Meanwhile, Barcelona also lost in La Liga over the weekend but they bounced back against Hungarian side Ferencvaros 5- 1 in their first Champions League game on Tuesday. Both clubs need the crucial win on Saturday, if they want to boost the players' and the fans' morale.