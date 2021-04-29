The clock is ticking with just two months to go before Lionel Messi's current contract with FC Barcelona expires. Fans have been at the edge of their seats waiting for updates, even as Barcelona president Joan Laporta said that he needs to get a better picture of the club's finances before finally making an offer.

While the said offer has not officially been laid on the table yet, there have at least been informal talks between Laporta and Messi's father and agent, Jorge. The conversations are a good sign that both sides are working towards the possibility of a contract renewal.

Read more PSG offers Messi two-year contract

The report comes just days after Marca also claimed that French giants Paris Saint-Germain have given Messi a lucrative offer that no other club can likely match. However, the same publication says that even if Messi is facing a big payday at PSG and in fact some other destinations, he is still open to finding alternative solutions with the Catalans.

Messi has already enjoyed a fruitful career and he has his sights set on more trophies and accolades in the coming years versus a record-breaking salary. With Barcelona and Ronald Koeman proving that the club can still compete at the highest level, Messi has seen some light at the end of the tunnel.

A mediocre 2019-20 season led to Messi's desire to leave, but they have now won the Copa del Rey and are also heavy favourites to win La Liga. As such, there is much reason to believe that they can field a highly competitive squad in the immediate future. For this, Messi may even be willing to take a pay cut in order to free up some of the budget to bring in more players to reinforce their squad.

Messi's priorities are reportedly more focused on the sporting aspect and not on the financial terms. On top of that, it is a well-known fact that his wife and children have no desire to leave their home. Further details suggest that Messi wants to stay with Barcelona for the next two years and compete in the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup.

If everything goes to plan, he is then looking at the possibility of eventually playing in the MLS likely for David Beckham's Inter Miami side. in the MLS and eventually becoming FC Barcelona's ambassador tot he United States.