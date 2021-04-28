Paris Saint-Germain has finally made an aggressive step towards their goal of luring Lionel Messi to France. The club has reportedly offered Messi a two-year deal which has a value that is unlikely to be matched by any of the Argentine's other suiters, FC Barcelona included.

It has been no secret that PSG is interested in signing the Barcelona captain. Players have even been slammed in recent months due to their public declarations of their desire to play alongside the six-time Ballon d'Or winner. Despite this, no real movement has been reported until TNT Sports Brazil claimed that an offer has been laid on the table.

With just two months to go before Messi's current contract expires, Barcelona has not made much progress in terms of his renewal. In fact, the club appears to be having trouble drawing up an attractive offer due to their current financial state.

There are no details that have been released about PSG's alleged offer, except that it will unlikely be matched by other teams. With PSG's considerable wealth at its disposal, that is probably true if an offer has in fact been made. Even with both Neymar Jr. and Kylian Mbappe already in the roster, the Parisians won't have any trouble topping whatever Barcelona can currently afford.

PSG also has the advantage of having reached last season's UEFA Champions League final. They are in a strong position to do the same this year, after already reaching the semi-finals. Messi wants to be in a competitive team, and PSG have proven that they have what it takes to compete for silverware.

However, Barcelona's recent surge in performance has also upped their chances. Despite their financial troubles, the Catalans just won the Copa del Rey. They are out of the Champions League but they are favourites to win La Liga. If they win the double, they are confident that it will be enough to convince Messi to stay. After all, his wife and kids are not keen on leaving Catalunya.

Joan Laporta wants to offer Messi a long term deal that will be attractive even if another club can offer more money. He knows he is running out of time, and the other clubs are starting to pounce. It remains to be seen how the saga unfolds.