FC Barcelona thrashed Ferencvárosi TC 5-1 in a Group G clash of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday. Lionel Messi once again scored from a penalty. In the process, he now holds the joint record of scoring at 16 different Champions League seasons. Also, 17-year-old Pedro González López scored his first senior goal.

Messi scored from the spot in the 27th minute and helped Barca take the lead. The Argentine forward's goal took him level with the former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs as the players to have scored in the most number of separate Champions League seasons.

Ansu Fati netted the ball in the 42nd minute and took Barca's score to 2-0 before half-time. Three minutes into the second half, Philippe Coutinho added the third for the hosts.

Gerard Pique scored the fourth for the Catalans in the 68th minute. Two minutes later, Pique was booked for a foul and was sent off the field. Pique's red card gave Ihor Kharatin the opportunity to narrow Ferencvárosi's deficit with a penalty. However, Pedri and Ousmane Dembele later ensured a big-margin victory for the Spanish giants.

Pique's dismissal might eventually prove costly for the Catalans. The 33-year-old experienced defender will now be unavailable during Barca's trip to Italy when they face Juventus during the second game week.

Apart from Messi's record, there are a couple of feats that were achieved during Tuesday's match. For instance, Barcelona stretched their unbeaten run in the Champions League at the Camp Nou to 37 matches. They've won 33 games and drew four. Interestingly, the Catalans haven't conceded more than one goal in any of these 37 games.

According to BBC, Barca has now won their opening home game 23 times out of their 25 Champions League seasons. The other two games ended in draws. They have won their last nine consecutive opening home games in the UCL since their 2-2 draw with AC Milan back in 2011-12.

There's some bright news for Fati as well, as he has now scored four goals for Barca in five appearances across all competitions this season. The teenager is currently the highest goalscorer for Barcelona.

On the other hand, Ferencváros have struggled to win any game in the Champions League since their victory against Grasshopper Club Zürich in September 1995. Since then, they have played six matches in the UCL where they conceded 24 goals.