Lionel Messi has no right to be compared to Diego Maradona says the latter's son, after Argentina's shock loss to Saudi Arabia in Qatar. The Albiceleste suffered a 2-1 loss in their opening Group C fixture to the Middle Eastern nation, in what was one of the biggest upsets in the tournament's history.

Lionel Scaloni's men are among the favourites to lift the trophy in Qatar, but their shock loss leaves them with little room for error. Saudi Arabia, on the other hand, declared a national holiday to celebrate their biggest ever victory.

Maradona Jr. was enraged after Argentina's loss, and while he was disappointed with the national team, he also had harsh comments about the team captain. The six-time Ballon d'Or winner is widely regarded as the greatest to play the game, but many in Argentina regard Maradona as their best ever player.

Maradona led Argentina to the World Cup in 1986, a feat Messi has not been able to accomplish yet. Maradona Jr. feels anyone comparing the two players "do not know football." but he still hopes the diminutive magician can turn the fortunes of his team around in Qatar.

''The comparison between Messi and my dad is made by those who don't see and don't understand football. We are talking about two different planets," Maradona Jr. told Radio Marte in Italy.

"I don't want to throw the cross at Lionel right away,'' he added. ''Sometimes in football, it happens that you lose even against much weaker opponents. I don't think Argentina was presumptuous today. Football is like that. If you don't close the games, even the poorest teams will come at you.''

Argentina next face Mexico on Saturday, and then their final group game is against Poland on Nov. 30. Scaloni's men will have to pick up all three points in both remaining group games to have any chance of progressing to the knockout stages of the World Cup.

Messi, meanwhile, was at a loss for words after his team's defeat. The Argentina skipper admitted that the players were "dead" after their disastrous start, but willed them to get their campaign back on track with improved performances in their next two games.