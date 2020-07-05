Is FC Barcelona at risk of losing its captain? Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has reportedly halted negotiations on the renewal of his contract beyond 2021. He is apparently ready to leave Camp Nou once his existing contract expires in 2021.

According to Spanish publication AS, a report from journalist Manu Carreño from local radio station Cadena Ser claims that Messi is fed up after being "blamed for all the problems at the club."

Messi had the option to leave Barcelona in June this year, but opted to see out his contract until June 30, 2021. His father reportedly went into negotiations with Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu, but the talks have since been halted. The "strange atmosphere" in the dressing room has reportedly pushed Messi to think about leaving the club, and he has already said as much to some of the key players in the team.

Reportedly, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner wants to be held accountable for his performances on the pitch, not all the problems that the club is facing. It has also been widely reported that Messi is unhappy with the sporting decisions that have been taken by the club in recent months.

News about a conflict within the club broke out when Barcelona sacked Ernesto Valverde in January this year. It was a decision that started a public war of words between Messi and Barcelona's director of football, Eric Abidal. Messi was reportedly unhappy when Abidal said that the coach was sacked because the players were unhappy with him. Messi challenged him to name names, and said that Abidal's words were meant to tarnish the players' reputations.

Likewise, Messi reportedly feels that he has not been given the right players to support him on the pitch. He is unable to understand why the club has not made enough of an effort to bring Neymar J. back from Paris Saint-Germain. On the other hand, he is also unhappy with the way he is being blamed for influencing the current selection, which has favoured players like Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez while leaving out newcomer Antoine Griezmann.

While Barcelona fans will not be pleased with the possibility of losing their captain, separate reports have claimed that it is their manager, Quique Setien, who is facing the chopping block at the end of the season.