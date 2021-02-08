Lionel Messi's contract with FC Barcelona will end in June, but there has been no concrete evidence that the club is preparing an offer that he can't refuse. As such, rumours have been rife about a potential move to Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Messi is reportedly "fed up" with these speculations about his future.

Not many clubs can realistically afford to snatch Messi away from Barcelona. Last summer, he was strongly linked to a move to Premier League side Manchester City. After his departure was eventually botched by his massive release clause. Messi was forced to play out the remaining year of his current contract.

While Man City was the frontrunner last year. PSG appears to be the current top suitor for Messi's signature. However, Marca reports that the Barca captain is becoming increasingly frustrated by the rumours.

PSG players such as Neymar Jr. and Angel Di Maria have not been shy about wanting to have Messi as their teammate. Barcelona Manager Ronald Koeman was also left frustrated, stating that it is disrespectful for PSG players to be speaking about his team's captain.

For his part, Messi has only said that he will not be making a decision until the end of the season. This makes perfect sense, given the fact that Barcelona has not even made an offer. The reason behind the delay is the election for club president, which has been moved to March. Without the head of the organisation in place, the club is not in a position to make a solid offer.

Messi has made it clear that his decision will not so much be about his salary, but about the new management's plans for the future. He had a massive falling out with the previous management, which eventually led to discontent in the organisation especially after Messi announced his intention to leave. The ensuing string of bad results and behind-the-scenes drama led to the resignation of club president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his entire board.