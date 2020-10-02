Lionel Messi's dispute with FC Barcelona is a matter of the past. Now, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is aiming to forget their differences and help his club succeed during his last year at Camp Nou.

It is unsure whether Messi will choose to stay at Barca beyond 2021. But as of now, 2020 is the last year remaining in his current contract with the Spanish side and he wants to end it on a high note.

Messi's Barcelona colleague Sergi Roberto claims to have seen the Argentine superstar "fired up" to deliver this season. The 33-year old might have previously wanted to move out of Barcelona this summer but he is currently "working his socks off" for the collective good of the Catalan side.

So far in his career, Messi has played only for one club and it was quite surprising for many when he disclosed his wish to bid farewell to Barca.

Following Barcelona's 3-0 victory over Celta, Roberto said that Argentine is giving his everything for the club in the pursuit of winning major honours this season.

According to Goal, Roberto said, "Leo is really fired up, he ran so much and worked his socks off for the team. It's important that he's playing with so much desire. You can see how united we are. We showed it in the first game and again [versus Celta]. We couldn't go into games like we were. We worked really hard in pre-season, in every training session and you can see that in the games."

Messi is a key figure in the side that is now working under the guidance of new head coach Ronald Koeman. Barca has been having a positive start to their 2020-21 campaign. Back-to-back La Liga victories against Villarreal and Celta Vigo will certainly provide some relief to the team after a trophyless 2019-20 season.

Messi was disappointed by the way Barca sanctioned a move for Luis Suarez to Atletico Madrid last week. But since then, it seems that the Argentine has found another productive partner in the 17-year-old Ansu Fati.

Barcelona has been drawn alongside Juventus, Dynamo Kiev, and Ferencvaros in the UEFA Champions League group stage. Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo will face each other on the football field once again after a long time. The Catalan side will be back in action on Sunday when they host Sevilla in La Liga.