Paris Saint-Germain was left without Lionel Messi when the club defeated Montpellier 2-0 in Ligue 1 this weekend. However, despite having picked up a minor knock last week, Messi is back in training and is expected to be ready to face Manchester City in the Group Stage of the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday night.

According to Marca, Messi's knee issue is minor, and he will likely be available to start against City now that the knee is no longer bothering him. PSG fans will be looking forward to the encounter after the club had acquired an immense amount of talent over the summer with the main purpose of fighting for the Champions League trophy.

Manager Mauricio Pochettino will likely have Marco Verratti available as well, after the latter also returned to training following a more serious injury. Messi has been eased into full competition rather slowly, and a big match against the Premier League Champions may be his opportunity to finally kick into top gear.

The formidable attacking trident of Messi, Neymar and Mbappe has yet to show its full potential, and facing a team like Pep Guardiola's side will be the best opportunity to come out with all guns blazing.

PSG fans will be hoping that Mbappe and Neymar have gotten their brewing feud under control before it starts to backfire on them on the pitch. Mbappe was seen complaining about Neymar's passing after the Frenchman failed to find the back of the net before being subbed out against Montpellier.

It remains to be seen how well all three will build chemistry on the pitch, and a big Champions League match is a good time to test what they've got. They were only able to manage a draw against Club Brugge in their opening Group Stage match last week, and they can't afford to drop more points if they want to advance comfortably into the knockout stage.