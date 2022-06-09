Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi may have a prolific football career, but he is reportedly also dipping his toes into acting. His latest project outside of football is a notch above the usual short acting segments for sponsored advertisements. Apparently, Messi will soon appear in Argentine drama series "Los Protectores."

According to a report from Marca, the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner has already finished filming his scenes for the drama, which were shot in Paris. Messi moved to the French capital last summer after completing his transfer from FC Barcelona to PSG. Apart from his duties for the club on the pitch, he has apparently found the time to feature in the second season of the popular TV drama.

The series is not a far cry from Messi's real life, however, as it also focuses on football. According to the show's IMDb page, "Three very different soccer agents are forced to come together as partners to save their ailing businesses. The Protectors Inc, emerges as an athletic agency that not only manages their clients' financial interests, but also specialises in keeping the players away from temptations and seeing them through most expected situations."

Unfortunately for eager fans, there will be a long wait before they can watch Messi's acting chops. The second season of "Los Protectores" will reportedly be released sometime in 2023. No details about Messi's role have been revealed as of now, but his involvement was confirmed by the show's producer himself.

For now, Messi's fans will have to whet their appetite by watching numerous ads where their idol is featured. He has a long list of ads released for Adidas and Pepsi, along with other interesting spots for other brands such as Lay's potato chips. Of course, his best performances are still on the pitch. When he decides to hang his boots, it remains to be seen if he will consider taking up a career in the entertainment industry.