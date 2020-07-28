The 2019-20 season didn't go in FC Barcelona's favour. They finished five points behind La Liga winners Real Madrid. Lionel Messi is apparently unhappy with the second-place finish that his team had to stay content with, and it seems that the 33-year old wants his club to change their coach.

According to Goal, Messi has recommended Marcelo Bielsa as Barcelona's next probable coach. The 65-year-old Argentine is currently serving Leeds United. However, his contract is about to expire in a week and he hasn't opted for a new one yet.

Bielsa had a memorable stint at Leeds as he recently led his team to their first Championship title in 16 years.

Back in March, before the lockdown was imposed in Spain because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Catalans were leading the Spanish league by two points ahead of Real Madrid. Had the league not resumed in June, Barcelona were the favourites to win La Liga.

But fate had planned something else for Barca, as they kept dropping points in vital games following the resumption of the league. As a result, it was Real Madrid who eventually won their first La Liga title since Cristiano Ronaldo's departure.

Quique Setien had to face a lot of criticism because of his unclear strategy, combined with the inconsistent football that his team displayed. Even Messi's frustration came to light when he became vocal against Barcelona's poor management. He even criticised the club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu.

Recently, some rumours linked the Argentine behemoth to Inter Milan. It was said that Messi might take advantage of his free transfer clause after 2021 and ultimately join Ronaldo in Italy's Serie A. However, Bartomeu clarified that Messi isn't planning on leaving the club any time soon. In fact, he also claimed that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has decided to retire at Barcelona.

Bartomeu might be confident about his club's top player staying loyal to the institution. But one thing is for sure, Messi isn't completely comfortable with the inconsistent game play that Setien has produced this year.

Even if the Barca management doesn't want to make any changes in the coaching position, Setien has to change his approach if he wants Messi's support. He will have the opportunity to prove his coaching skills in the UEFA Champions League, which is scheduled to resume in August. Barca will play Napoli at Camp Nou on August 8.