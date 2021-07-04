FC Barcelona may need to step up in their contract negotiations with Lionel Messi. As it turns out, he has received a 15-year contract offer from a very unexpected source.

The (former) Barcelona captain is now officially a free agent after his contract with the Blaugrana expired on June 30. It has been widely believed that he wants to stay with the Catalan giants, but the delay in his contract renewal is now making way for the most unexpected possibilities.

The "world's worst football club" has offered the six-time Ballon d'Or winner an option should his negotiations with Barcelona eventually fall through. Brazilian side Ibis Sport Club has apparently offered the Argentine a 15-year deal.

Brazilian club Íbis has offered a contract for Messi with conditions:

▪️15-Year contract

▪️Salary based on productivity

▪️Cannot score too many goals

▪️Forbidden to be a champion

▪️Cannot wear no 10, retired for legend Mauro Shampoo

▪️Have to swear "Pele is better than Maradona" pic.twitter.com/zLYwRB5kJk — Argentina Football Media (Eng) ?? (@ARG_soccernews) July 1, 2021

Hilariously, the conditions of the contract state that Messi is required to "swear" that Brazilian legend Pele is better than the late Argentine superstar Diego Armando Maradona. Even more hilarious is the stipulation that the contract will be terminated if Messi leads the club to a championship.

The "contract offer" has become viral on social media, with numerous fans looking for a way to divert their attention as they anxiously wait for news about Messi's future. Ibis decided to jump into the situation, and they have certainly attracted a lot of attention.

It will be a relief to be famous for something other than being the worst club in the world. Ibis officially holds a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records due to a dismal string of performances that left the club without a victory for three years and 11 months.

In another hilarious stipulation, Messi won't be allowed to wear the jersey number 10 should he decide to sign with Ibis. As it turns out, the number has been retired due to club legend Mauro Shampoo, who played for Ibis for ten years.

Back in Spain, Barcelona is currently busy selling players in the transfer market in order to lighten their projected wage bill for next season. Club president Joan Laporta has admitted that La Liga Santander's financial fair play regulations are preventing them from reaching an agreement with Messi.