Lionel Messi and Philippe Coutinho have rejoined the rest of their Barcelona teammates for practice on Wednesday. Before then, the 33-year-old Argentine was practising separately from the group since his decision to stay at Camp Nou on Monday.

Messi hadn't been with the Barca squad ever since he announced that he wanted to leave the club. Eventually, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner took a U-turn and decided to stay in order to avoid a legal dispute with his current employer.

To join team practice under new coach Ronald Koeman, Messi was required to pass two novel coronavirus tests. Last week, Messi failed to appear for the COVID-19 tests amid discussions regarding his transfer. As a result, he couldn't join group practice on Monday.

Apart from the Argentine, Coutinho had also been training separately. Players that were on international break with their national teams for the ongoing UEFA Nations League have also returned. The list includes Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati and Sergio Busquets.

It is understood that defender Samuel Umtiti has recovered from the novel coronavirus disease and has been cleared by doctors. Luis Suárez and Arturo Vidal, who are reportedly not in Koeman's plans for the upcoming season, have also started training.

According to First Post, on Saturday, Barcelona will play a friendly match against third-division club Nastic.

The 2020-21 La Liga season will kick off on Friday with Granada taking on Athletic Club at home. Barcelona's first two Spanish league matches have been postponed because they played at the later stages of the UEFA Champions League before being thrashed 2-8 by Bayern Munich in the quarter-finals.

As of now, Barca's first league game of the new season is scheduled against Villarreal at the Camp Nou in late September.

It has been understood that Koeman and Messi's first meeting since the latter decided to stay at Barcelona this season was a very positive one.

Barcelona's all-time top goalscorer was determined to leave the club this summer after his side experienced their worst defeat in the Champions League final eight. He was eager to exercise a specific clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of each season.

But Barca was adamant not to let their best player leave. After a series of meetings between Messi's father, Jorge Messi, and club president Josep Maria Bartomeu, the Argentine agreed to stay for at least another season. His current contract expires in 2021.