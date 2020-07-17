Despite a disastrous closing spell in La Liga Santander, FC Barcelona is still in the running for the UEFA Champions League title. However, team captain Lionel Messi thinks that a lot needs to change if they want to have a chance to close their season successfully on the European stage.

Last night, Real Madrid CF officially clinched the La Liga title after winning ten out of the ten games they have played since the reason was restarted. Meanwhile, FC Barcelona lost 1-2 against Osasuna. The loss is another disappointing result, after they also drew three out of their last ten matches.

The poor performances at the restart allowed Real Madrid to get a firm grip on the title, even though Barcelona was leading by two points before the league was halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a post-match interview after the loss to Osasuna, Messi said that "the fans are running out of patience because we're not giving them anything."

According to Marca, the Argentine star said that in the club's current state, they will lose against Napoli in the second leg of their round-of-16 UCL match. As it stands, the Catalans are tied with Napoli 1-1 after the first leg. The UEFA Champions League will resume in August, and Barca will host the second leg on Aug. 8.

"We lost a lot of points that we shouldn't have given up and we have to be self-critical, starting with the players, but also everyone. We are Barcelona and we are obliged to win every match," he said.

Despite the disappointment of losing the La Liga title, Messi acknowledged that Real Madrid "did their thing" whereas Barca didn't. "After the break they haven't lost a match," admitted Messi. With only one match left to play in La Liga, and with the title already lost, it is clear why Messi is already thinking about the Champions League. The question is, will they be able to make enough changes to salvage their campaign? If not, many speculate that head coach Quique Setien's job is on the chopping block.