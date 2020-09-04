There has been a massive development as far as Lionel Messi's football future is concerned. According to reports, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner has unexpectedly decided to stay at Camp Nou following lengthy talks between his father Jorge Messi, his legal advisors, and FC Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu.

The Argentine's future at the club was at stake a few days ago, when the 33-year old informed the club authorities that he wants to move to a new club before the upcoming season. He even failed to report for Barca's pre-season training on Monday. Messi was hopeful that he could exercise a specific clause in his contract that allows him to leave for free at the end of each season.

However, Barcelona was reluctant to let their best player leave. It has been understood that Messi's father has revived hopes for Barca supporters by hinting that his son might stay in Barcelona for another year until his current contract expires. If that happens, Messi will eventually play under Ronald Koeman in the new season.

According to Marca, Barcelona president Bartomeu clarified to the footballer's father that the club won't let Messi leave for free. If he wants to move to a different club, his new employers will have to pay 700 million euros (GBP 624.72 million) for his release. The meeting between Jorge and Bartomeu happened on Wednesday at the club's facility.

As a result, with the club president not showing signs of giving up on Messi's future in Camp Nou, the only way the player could terminate his contract with the Catalans would be to take the matter to the court. As expected, none of the sides liked this option.

Also, it has been understood that Messi does not want to leave Barcelona badly. After all, he has spent his entire career so far with them and has become the greatest player in the history of the Catalan giants. As such, he wouldn't want to repeat what happened with his former colleague Neymar. Although Messi wants to leave Barcelona, he wanted an agreed exit, instead of a forced one.

Also, it is quite expected that the clubs that are interested in Messi would not want to risk a court resolution. Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, both are eager to sign the Argentine behemoth. But at the same time, they want the Argentine to agree to a peaceful exit with Barca. Messi has yet to make an official statement on the matter.