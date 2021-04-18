FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta and his new board are clear that their priority is to convince Lionel Messi to sign a contract extension with the club. Ahead of Barcelona's Copa del Rey victory against Athletic Bilbao on Saturday, Laporta gave an update on the contract talks.

"Everything [that has to do with Messi's renewal] is progressing adequately," Laporta said during an appearance on "Jugones" in LaSexta on Friday.

Laporta appeared confident that he will be able to lock the Argentine down to a new contract. Messi's current deal ends on June 30, but lifting some silverware will likely help him feel more inclined to stay. Barcelona is also still in contention to win the La Liga Santander title, with leaders Atletico Madrid just two points away. Real Madrid stands in between, but with eight games to go, there will be many opportunities to snatch the advantage.

To the shock of the football world, Messi famously announced last summer that he wanted to leave Camp Nou. However, his plans were derailed by a massive release clause. Messi had to tuck his tail between his legs and complete the final season of his contract. Things started to take a turn in the latter half of the season and they now find themselves with a chance to claim a domestic double. The changes have given hope that the six-time Ballon d'Or winner may choose to stay.

New coach Ronald Koeman has made it clear that Messi is at the centre of his plans for the future. With Laporta also keen on wooing him to renew, it looks like Messi is a lot closer to signing an extension than choosing a move away. On top of that, Messi's family does not want to make the move either. He revealed that his wife and kids do not want to uproot themselves from the lives that they had built in Catalunya.

With the season coming to an end, the Messi saga will finally come to an end as an announcement is imminent.