Neymar Jr. may be enjoying his time paying alongside Kylian Mbappe at Paris Saint-Germain but he still thinks that the Frenchman does not measure up to former FC Barcelona teammate Lionel Messi.

Mbappe is constantly being compared to the Barcelona captain, but Neymar thinks "There's no comparison." Even though the World Cup winner completely outshone Messi when PSG thrashed Barcelona in the UEFA Champions League last-16, Neymar still thinks his current teammate has a long way to go compared to the Argentine.

"They have two very different styles of play," says Neymar. He went on to praise Messi, but did not fail to say that Mbappe has great things ahead of him. "Messi is the best player I've seen, and Kylian is on his way to becoming one of the best," said the Brazilian, as quoted by Marca.

Despite what he said, it is clear that Neymar has a lot of admiration for the young Frenchman. He even went as far as to admit that he admires Mbappe's speed on the pitch.

"It's the same for all high-level players. If you're not careful, you risk losing them in a fraction of a second. Kylian is very fast, so I have to be focused and attentive to him all the time. But it was the same with [Andres] Iniesta, Messi or [Luis] Suarez," he shared, pointing back to some of the legends he had the pleasure of playing with during his time at Barcelona.

Neymar also revealed that he shares a close relationship with Mbappe. The latter apparently helped him ease into life in Paris, especially since it took a long time before he appeared to settle in. "I owe a lot of my happiness at PSG to Mbappe. He's helped me to learn about the French way of life, he has explained the French mentality to me. I owe a lot of my adaptation to him," shared Neymar.

It is believed that both Neymar and Mbappe are trying to convince Messi to join them in Paris, but the latter is looking more likely to stay at the Camp Nou following massive changes in recent months.