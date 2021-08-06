The football world has been sent into a frenzy now that it has been confirmed that Lionel Messi will not be able to renew his contract with FC Barcelona. Numerous speculations about his future have emerged, but a post by Paris Saint-Germain player Angel di Maria has landed in the spotlight.

The attacking midfielder took to Instagram on Tuesday, and shared a photo of himself on holiday with an interesting set of "amigos." In the photo, the PSG player is seen posing alongside teammates Neymar Jr., Leandro Paredes and Marco Verratti. However, there was an odd man out in the photo. Lionel Messi could be seen smiling broadly to the camera while standing alongside a line of PSG stars.

Angel Di Maria posted this picture on Instagram alongside Copa America winners with Argentina Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes. In there is Euro winner with Italy Marco Verratti and Neymar of Brazil. pic.twitter.com/YvdVHLOzGj — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) August 4, 2021

The photo is believed to have been taken at Ibiza, where the players spent the final days of their summer vacation. The rest returned to Paris, but Messi landed back in Barcelona on Wednesday, where many assumed that he would be finalising his return with the Catalan giants.

Read more FC Barcelona official announcement: Lionel Messi will not continue, PSG move mooted

However, the complete opposite happened, with the Blaugrana confirming on Thursday that they won't be able to re-sign Messi. Despite both parties agreeing to a new deal, the club was unable to satisfy the requirements of La Liga Santander's financial fair play regulations.

Now that the door back into the Camp Nou is officially closed, will Messi decide to take the leap to Paris? Neymar and Di Maria had both been open about their desire to play with the six-time Ballon d'Or winner at the Parc des Princes. With not many other clubs likely able to afford to sign Messi, it certainly seems like a plausible move.

Apart from PSG, Premier League side Manchester City is believed to also be interested in landing the Argentine's signature. Messi is reportedly shocked by the way Barcelona handled the situation, and he had not listened to any offers beforehand. The coming days will be crucial, with most fans convinced that he will be heading to Paris very soon.