An eagle-eyed fan noticed a tumbler and a reusable Poland spring water bottle sitting inconspicuously behind Timothée Chalamet's character in "Little Women."

The viewer shared a screenshot of the said scene, which shows Chalamet's Theodore "Laurie" Laurence standing in a room and behind him, sitting on a desk, is an insulated tumbler. A closer look near the framed painting hanging on the wall revealed a plastic water bottle.

PLEASE THE HYDROFLASK AND WATER BOTTLE I CANNOT pic.twitter.com/KxwFOSAfOL March 28, 2020

Superfan Madelyn Rancourt first noticed the production gaffe. She took to TikTok to share her observation and asked others if they saw the items too.

"I don't know if anybody else noticed, but there's a Hydro Flask and, like, a Poland Spring water bottle just sort of casually sitting there. Let me know if you noticed this," she said in a video.

It is unclear how the cast and crew missed the two items sitting there behind Chalamet, given that they discussed the same scene in December during an episode of "Notes on a Scene" with Vanity Fair. Writer-director Greta Gerwig even complimented the scene and called it "so beautiful" and "so gorgeous to watch." Perhaps she was too focused on Chalamet and Saoirse Ronan's (Jo March) interaction in this scene to notice the water bottle and tumbler in the background.

In the same discussion, Gerwig pointed out smaller details about the signature colour of the March sisters' wardrobe. She even commented on how she hopes that "some nerdy lady will watch it 20 times and pick up on all this stuff" and for viewers "to have lots of goodies" out of the film.

In the fan's case, she did not have to watch "Little Women" 20 times to notice the water bottle and tumbler. She saw the movie seven times in theatres before she picked out the items not supposed to be seen in a period film.

this is like the starbucks cup in game of thrones ðŸ˜­ðŸ˜­ pic.twitter.com/JtOBTt7h7P March 28, 2020

This movie gaffe in "Little Women" had fans remembering the infamous Starbucks cup scene in "Game of Thrones" Season 8. The HBO series made headlines when viewers noticed the takeaway cup sitting casually on the table in front of Emilia Clarke. Fans also spotted a water bottle tucked beneath a chair in another episode.