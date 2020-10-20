Virgil van Dijk faces surgery after suffering anterior cruciate knee ligament damage during their 2-2 draw against Everton on Saturday. A reckless challenge from Everton keeper Jordan Pickford left Van Dijk facing a lengthy lay-off period. It's definitely a huge blow for Jurgen Klopp's side.

The 29-year old Dutch international is one of the best defenders that the Premier League has seen in recent years. He has played an instrumental role in transforming Liverpool's defensive record in about three years since his arrival at Anfield.

Of course, his absence might prove to be heartbreaking for the Reds who are defending their league crown this season. But the club's captain, Jordan Henderson, is hopeful that they can stay in contention for major honours no matter how many months Van Dijk stays away from the field.

In a recent interview with Liverpool FC's official website, Henderson said, "It's a tough one. It's a big blow for us. For him personally, obviously. But for us as a team, a massive blow. I'm sure he'll be back stronger. In the meantime, we've got to do everything we can to help make us stronger and basically go and win as many games as we can for him, really. That's down to us as players to make sure that when he is back and he is fit that we're still fighting to be successful and fighting for trophies."

Back in January 2018, the Reds paid a then-world record fee for a defender, £75 million, to sign Van Dijk from Southampton. His arrival proved extremely beneficial for Liverpool. Ever since he was signed, the club won the UEFA Champions League, the Premier League, as well as the FIFA Club World Cup.

Liverpool's start to the 2020 season hasn't been remotely similar to their 2019 campaign. Last year, they remained unbeaten for most of the league. This season, they have already lost one game and drew one. With 10 points to their name after five matches, Liverpool is hanging in third position.

The Reds were already frustrated after dropping two points against Everton over the weekend. Before that, they were humiliated 7-2 by Aston Villa. Now, they lost Van Dijk, which will certainly add more disappointment to the camp of the champions.

However, Henderson believes that they have plenty of positives to take from their outing at Goodison Park. They will start their 2020-21 Champions League campaign on Wednesday against Ajax.