Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has told the Reds that he has no doubt Mohamed Salah will be the next big player to commit his long-term future to the Anfield club. The club and the player's representatives have been in talks over a new deal with Salah's current contract expiring in 2023.

The 2019-20 Premier League champions are among a few clubs that made a profit this summer transfer window. The only incoming was Ibrahima Konate from Red Bull Leipzig for £36 million, with the club recouping £52 million in player sales.

Jurgen Klopp's main focus was to retain the core of his team, while strengthening the defence, the one area that they struggled in during the 2020-21 campaign. The Reds have been on a drive to tie down the club's top stars to new long-term deals and their efforts have thus far been successful.

It started with Fabinho signing a new long-term deal. The Brazilian was followed by defenders Trent Alexander Arnold, Andy Robertson and Virgil van Dijk. The trio were followed by goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who signed a six-year deal and finally captain Jordan Henderson.

Carragher believes keeping the core of the team together will be the biggest win for Liverpool this summer. He also feels the commitment shows the position the club are in unlike previously, when they lost their top players to the likes of Barcelona and Real Madrid.

"It's not just about Jordan Henderson, it's about the group of players who have signed long-term contracts," Carragher said, as quoted by Goal. "I think Liverpool have some of the best players in the world, with Alisson signing a six-year deal and Virgil van Djik. I think Mohamed Salah will be the next one to sign."

"In years gone by, certainly when I was at the club, if we had players of that quality, they would be going to Real Madrid or Barcelona.

"I think the money and expenditure this pre-season was going to go on new contracts, so that those players can stay at Liverpool for the rest of their careers," he added. "Jordan's the latest one and follows Andy Robertson, Fabinho also and I expect Salah to do so."

There were multiple reports suggesting that Salah had demanded £500,000-a-week from Liverpool to sign a new deal. That would have made the Egyptian the highest paid player in the Premier League, but according to Liverpool Echo, the amount quoted is not true, with talks continuing between the two parties.