Last week, Liverpool created history by winning their first Premier League title in thirty years. Following the event, thousands of Liverpool supporters hit the streets to celebrate.

In a recent interview, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp urged fans to wait until "the time is right" to celebrate together.

On Friday, nearly 2,000 fans celebrated on the city's waterfront, despite restrictions on gatherings due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Reportedly, firefighters extinguished a small fire at the Liver Building, which was caused by celebratory flares. The fire led to the injury of 34 people, out of which three were serious.

The chaotic events followed after the Reds became top-flight champions following Manchester City's 1-2 defeat against Chelsea on Thursday. City's loss at Stamford Bridge ensured that Liverpool now has an unassailable 23-point lead with seven fixtures remaining.

Klopp said that he wasn't happy with the scenes at Pier Head.

In an open letter published on the Liverpool Echo, the 53-year old German said, "Your passion is also my passion, but right now the most important thing is that we do not have these kinds of public gatherings. We owe it to the most vulnerable in our community, to the health workers who have given so much and to the police and local authorities. Please celebrate in a safe way, whereby we do not risk spreading this awful disease further in our community."

Klopp further stated that it is the responsibility of the fans to ensure that none of the initiatives taken to stop any further spread of the virus goes in vain. He also added that the fans' support acted as fuel for the players, which motivated them to perform better.

The club reportedly condemned the conduct of some of its supporters who gathered in the city centre as "wholly unacceptable." Mayor Joe Anderson said that the events have brought Liverpool Football Club and the city into "disrepute."

After playing 31 matches, the Reds have gathered 86 points. With second-placed Manchester City sitting with 63 points after playing the same number of games, Liverpool has confirmed their 19th top-flight title.

The Reds will now travel to Manchester to face the Sky Blues on July 2.