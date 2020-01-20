Liverpool outplayed Manchester United in a Premier League clash on Sunday night at Anfield. The Reds won the game 2-0, thanks to Virgil van Dijk's early goal as well as Egyptian icon Mohamed Salah's injury-time brilliance.

In the process, the UEFA Champions League title defenders moved 16 points clear at the top of the Premier League table. Thousands of home fans were singing "We are going to win the league," as Liverpool looked convincing enough to lift their first League title in 30 years.

Before yesterday's match, the Reds were leading with 13 points at the top. However, their fans still found themselves nervous as they weren't sure if the club's English League drought would end. But with a convincing victory over their old rivals, Liverpool supporters are confident about their club's future.

Van Dijk opened the score sheet in the 14th minute. The Dutch footballer leaped above left-back Brandon Williams and delivered a spectacular header.

Jurgen Klopp's side is currently eyeing their maiden title in the Premier League era. Although van Dijk's header helped the Reds take an early lead in the match, the game's fate was still hanging until stoppage time, when Mohamed Salah's goal in the 90+3rd minute secured a win for the home side.

Liverpool, has now tightened their grip on the EPL trophy. However, Klopp didn't want to echo the same euphoric sentiments as displayed by the club's jubilant fans. Nevertheless, the Reds' manager was impressed by his team's overall performance, not only in yesterday's game but throughout the ongoing season.

In a post-match press conference, the German said, "It's a big relief, I was really happy with 85-90% of the game, we were brilliant. We dominated the game, especially in the first half. The energy they put on the pitch was incredible,"

Liverpool is leading the Premier League table with 64 points in 22 games. So far they are unbeaten in this season's League. In contrast, Manchester United is in the 5th position with 34 points from 23 matches.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer suffered yet another blow to his dream of qualifying for the Champions League. According to the latest reports, The Red Devils' top scorer, Marcus Rashford, might have to spend several weeks on the sidelines because of his back injury.