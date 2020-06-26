On Thursday, Liverpool won their first Premier League title in 30 years. As a result, thousands of club supporters gathered outside Anfield to celebrate their triumph.

Fans were reportedly setting off flares and fireworks after Chelsea beat defending champions Manchester City 2-1.

Within 30 minutes of the result, more than 2,000 Liverpool fans gathered outside the club's stadium, celebrating outside the famous Kop stand.

Fans partied throughout the night, while some of them climbed on walls and the roof of a merchandise stand. They danced and waved flags while singing the names of Mohamed Salah and Jordan Henderson. Some fans were also seen hugging each other.

The Reds' supporters also filled Liverpool city centre where they sang the club's anthem, "You'll Never Walk Alone".

According to reports, no attempts were made by the club authorities to disperse the crowd. Neither did the police officers who were present at the ground, try to avoid the gathering. Instead, Merseyside police closed all the roads around Anfield and advised all motorists to avoid the area.

It seems they were anticipating the outbreak of fans' emotions because of Liverpool's historic feat after such a long time.

According to Assistant Chief Constable Rob Carden, although a massive crowd gathered outside the stadium, it was mostly "good-natured."

Ironically, the officer praised the crowd because, according to him, the group of people "recognised" that now is not the time to celebrate together and they chose to do it "safely."

The 2019-20 Premier League trophy marked Liverpool's 19th top-flight title. The last time they secured the trophy was in 1989-90 under Sir Kenny Dalglish's leadership.

BBC reports that some of the Liverpool players, including defender Virgil van Dijk, goalkeeper Alisson, and midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, celebrated together.

In an interview, Klopp said, "I have no words. It's the best thing I can imagine and more than I could have ever dreamed of. It's unbelievable. Much more than I ever thought would be possible. Becoming champions with this club is absolutely incredible. It is an incredible achievement from my players... and a pure joy for me to coach them"

Before Manchester City's outing in Chelsea, Jurgen Klopp's side needed one victory to seal the league. However, City's defeat now means that the Reds cannot be dethroned.

As of now, Liverpool is 23 points clear atop the table with seven games remaining.