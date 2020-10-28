Liverpool's problems are increasing day by day this season, as yet another defender got injured during the Reds' UEFA Champions League encounter against FC Midtjylland on Tuesday. Fabinho, who was slotted in the centre of the defensive line alongside Joe Gomez since Virgil van Dijk's injury, fell prey to a hamstring knock.

As it stands, the 27-year old is likely to be ruled out of Brazil's World Cup qualifier games in November against Venezuela and Uruguay. With Fabiano's injury, manager Jurgen Klopp is frustrated to see many of his best defenders joining each other on the sidelines at a time when they need a consistent performance in the Premier League.

Previously, centre-back Joel Matip was also ruled out with injury. Later, Klopp replaced him with teenager Rhys Williams. If the Reds want to defend their league title this season, they must hope that their players recover fast. However, it is not sure whether Van Dijk could return to the field in the coming months.

According to BBC, Klopp said, "It's exactly the last thing we needed (Fabiano's injury). I know he felt a hamstring, and that's not good. He said he could have played on but no sprints, which doesn't help. We will see, we will know more after a scan but clearly it isn't good. Rhys Williams, he's only 19-years old and I think he's played more Champions League games than Premier League games - that's rare. We're doing really well but its a shock for a team because now we have to sort that injury,"

Meanwhile, the defending Premier League champions have now moved two points clear at the top of Group D after defeating Midtjylland 2-0 at Anfield.

Liverpool started their match on Tuesday without influential playmakers Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah, and Roberto Firmino. As a result, despite the lower quality of their opponents, the English side failed to register an attempt on target during the first half.

It took the hosts 55 minutes to score their first goal after Trent Alexander-Arnold played a neat one-two with Xherdan Shaqiri. That was when Diogo Jota helped the home side break the deadlock.

Midtjylland was not far behind from scoring an equaliser as their Brazilian substitute Evander took an intelligent shot on-the-turn, but that was not enough to beat the Reds' poor defensive unit.

Klopp soon realised that if he wants to win the game, he will need the services of his top players. The match eventually finished with Salah, Mane, and Firmino on the pitch. It was Salah who doubled the lead with a stoppage-time penalty after he was fouled by Paulinho.