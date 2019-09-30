The FIFA Club World Cup will be held in Qatar this year. Liverpool FC is scheduled to play its CWC semi-final on December 18 at the Education City Stadium in Doha. In 2022, the final of the FIFA Football World Cup will take place on the same venue. The Reds will be representing Europe in the upcoming event.

This will be the first time since 2005 that Liverpool will participate in the FIFA Club World Cup. This is only the second time overall for the club to represent Europe in the said event. The last time Liverpool competed in the Club World Cup, Rafael Benitez was the manager. That year, Liverpool played Brazil's Sao Paulo in the final in Yokohama. The Reds lost in the final 0-1. Coincidentally, 2005 Club World Cup final was also held on December 18.

This year, Liverpool will directly start their campaign in the semi-final, where they would play Xavi Hernandez's Al Sadd SC.

The 2019 Club World Cup will kick off on December 11 and will continue until December 22. The 16th edition of the highest order club football tournament in the world will see top clubs from around the globe compete to lift the most coveted trophy. English club Liverpool FC qualified for the tournament based on the team's brilliant UEFA Champions League victory last season.

The FIFA World Cup 2022 will also be held in Qatar. Because of the intense heat during the summer months in the region, FIFA decided to move the World Cup to winter. The World Athletics Championship is currently ongoing in Qatar. BBC reports that the tournament is seeing way fewer crowds than originally expected. The lower volume of spectators is mainly because of the oppressive heat in this particular region.

FIFA doesn't want its iconic tournament to suffer lower attendance from football supporters. Besides, FIFA's mega-event in 2022 is expected to drive massive crowds from all over the globe, which wouldn't have been possible if the tournament is held during the summer.

As a dress rehearsal for the world's biggest football tournament, Qatar is bestowed with the responsibility to host the FIFA Club World Cups for both the 2019 and 2020 seasons.